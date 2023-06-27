Horrace Williamson III guilty as charged in connection with shooting outside the Cobra bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Horrace Williamson III has been found guilty on all counts in connection with a shooting outside the Cobra bar in East Nashville.

Williamson is one of the men who was involved in a 2018 deadly shooting of two individuals, Jaime Sarrantonio and Brandon Teal, outside The Cobra Nashville. They were out celebrating Teal's 33rd birthday that night.

Williamson faced two counts of felony murder, two counts of first-degree murder, and aggravated robbery.

His trial was the first of three in the case. Demontrey Logsdon also faces murder charges, and he will stand trial separately due to an attorney change that delayed proceedings. According to the District Attorney's office, he's the suspected trigger man.

It all started when Kendall Rice was shot dead while walking to the bus stop on his way to work. According to detectives, three men were "randomly looking for victims." Witnesses told officials the men demanded Teal's belongings and shot him when he said he didn't have anything. Police said it wasn't clear why they killed Sarrantonio.

A third suspect, Lacory Lytle, was charged with identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal simulation in the case.