Second suspect in deadly 2020 Bell Road crash arrested in Bowling Green

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second suspect wanted for a 2020 crash on Bell Road that left two people dead was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday.

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, 23, has been charged on a Nashville grand jury indictment for two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Bowling Green made the arrest, and Bonilla-Gomez will be returned to Nashville in the near future, says Metro police.

Jose Damaso-Hernandez, the additional suspect in this incident, was returned from Bowling Green on January 31 earlier this year after he was arrested five days prior.

The charges placed on Bonilla-Gomez and Damaso-Hernandez are due to a head-on crash in August 2020 where the couple is accused of crossing the center line of traffic and hitting another vehicle. Centerville residents Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse both died as a result of that crash.

Damaso-Hernandez and Bonilla-Gomez both sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash, while the child had minor cuts. Damaso-Hernandez was driving the truck that crossed the center line, Bonilla-Gomez was a passenger and there was a child in the vehicle who was improperly restrained.

Damaso-Hernandez is being held on a $300,000 bond.

