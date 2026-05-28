Second suspect sought in 2025 double homicide near Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police homicide detectives are searching for a second suspect in connection with the April 2025 killings of two men found dead in a wooded area near Percy Priest Lake.

Police said 23-year-old Jose Miguel Guardado-Aguilar is wanted on two counts of criminal homicide in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Amir Landan Wilkerson and 18-year-old Jaime Valdez-Garcia, both of Alabaster, Alabama.

Investigators said the victims were found in the woods between the Lincoya Bay Apartments and Percy Priest Lake.

According to police, Guardado-Aguilar has known ties to several cities outside Nashville, including Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Hoover and Alabaster. Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous and is suspected of being affiliated with the MS-13 gang.

Police asked anyone who sees Guardado-Aguilar or knows where he may be to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or their local law enforcement agency.

The first suspect charged in the case, 24-year-old Josue Daniel Hernandez-Moxje, was returned to Nashville from Kenner, Louisiana, last June to face two homicide charges. He remains in the Metro Jail, according to police.