Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Second suspect sought in 2025 double homicide near Percy Priest Lake

Jose Miguel Guardado-Aguilar
MNPD
Jose Miguel Guardado-Aguilar
Jose Miguel Guardado-Aguilar
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police homicide detectives are searching for a second suspect in connection with the April 2025 killings of two men found dead in a wooded area near Percy Priest Lake.

Police said 23-year-old Jose Miguel Guardado-Aguilar is wanted on two counts of criminal homicide in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Amir Landan Wilkerson and 18-year-old Jaime Valdez-Garcia, both of Alabaster, Alabama.

Investigators said the victims were found in the woods between the Lincoya Bay Apartments and Percy Priest Lake.

According to police, Guardado-Aguilar has known ties to several cities outside Nashville, including Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Hoover and Alabaster. Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous and is suspected of being affiliated with the MS-13 gang.

Police asked anyone who sees Guardado-Aguilar or knows where he may be to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or their local law enforcement agency.

The first suspect charged in the case, 24-year-old Josue Daniel Hernandez-Moxje, was returned to Nashville from Kenner, Louisiana, last June to face two homicide charges. He remains in the Metro Jail, according to police.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

- Carrie Sharp

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch 6PM.