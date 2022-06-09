Security heightened at CMA Fest as country still reels from mass shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There will be heightened security at CMA Fest as the country is still reeling from mass shootings.

Festival goers will likely notice roadblocks and barrier walls to stop vehicles from hitting pedestrians. Some stages have metal detectors as well.

More than 200 police officers will be in downtown.

"We also are utilizing additional staff this year, not only do we have police department personnel, but we’ve got private security, we’ve got some of our retirees coming back to help with traffic diversion plans," Metro Nashville Police Department Captain Dayton Wheeler said.

Captain Wheeler said they've been planning this for months.

"Our goal is to provide safety for everyone in Nashville coming down to the event across the city," Wheeler said.

Country Music Fan Amber Heilmann noticed the increase in police presence. "It definitely feels good to be protected and see that there’s a lot of cops that want to be here, and make sure that the city’s safe during this time," Heilmann said.

On social media, rumors were swirling regarding threats at CMA Fest, but Captain Wheeler said they're not true.

“We’ve heard the rumors, at this time we have no credible information, there’s no credible threats downtown," he said.

With recent mass shootings across the country, Jessica Raymond said she has a safety plan with her friends.

"What’s our exit strategy? Where do we hide? Especially with everything that happened at Route 91, you want to be prepared for sure,"

she said.

When she's downtown, she's on alert.

"I actually parked on 2nd Avenue during Christmas Eve," Raymond said. "And it had been blown up. So as far as I’m concerned, what are the odds of my car getting blown up again? But I guess the odds are always there... it’s a scary thing, it’s kind of unbelievable that that kind of stuff can happen."

Metro Police handled security for the NFL Draft and the Presidential Debate. This is not their first rodeo.