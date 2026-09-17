Semi-truck crashes through Aldi in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A semi-truck crashed through the entrance of the Aldi on Gallatin Avenue just after midnight Thursday morning.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating. The driver was still on scene when they arrived and evaluated for injuries.
The cab of the 18-wheeler is detached from the trailer and continued traveling into the store. The trailer is lodged into the doorway.
Metro Police have not said what caused the driver to crash into the building.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston