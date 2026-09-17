Semi-truck crashes through Aldi in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A semi-truck crashed through the entrance of the Aldi on Gallatin Avenue just after midnight Thursday morning.

Metro Nashville Police are investigating. The driver was still on scene when they arrived and evaluated for injuries.

The cab of the 18-wheeler is detached from the trailer and continued traveling into the store. The trailer is lodged into the doorway.

Metro Police have not said what caused the driver to crash into the building.

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