Sen. Marsha Blackburn giving 'serious consideration' to a 2026 run for Tennessee governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee still has two years left on his term, but already, there's chatter about who may replace him in 2026. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has certainly entered the conversation.

Two months ago when Sen. Blackburn won a second term to the U.S. Senate, the burning question was would she join the Trump Administration?

"I have thanked them for any consideration that came my way and let them know that I like working for the people of Tennessee," Blackburn told me on Election Night.

It turns out that answer was more revealing than we thought. Over the last few days, Blackburn has hinted that she is considering a run for Tennessee's top job.

"I will give it all serious consideration," said Blackburn on 104.1 The Mix's Morning Show in Cleveland, Tennessee. "I am so honored that so many of our elected officials in this state and our state legislature have asked us to give it consideration, and we will do that."

Blackburn gave a similar answer to Fox News over the weekend.

"It is going to take strong governors and strong state legislators, so we are strongly considering it," said Blackburn.

A long political career

A then-state Senator Marsha Blackburn first rose to political prominence in 1999, when she became a vocal opponent to a proposed state income tax in Tennessee.

"It’s the people’s money. This is the people’s business, and the people deserve to have their vote," she said in a 1999 interview.

In 2002, she ran for Congress and served there for 16 years. Then in 2018, she ran and won against former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen in her first-ever statewide race to represent Tennessee as a United States Senator.

Conventional wisdom would say, Blackburn's name recognition would help her in the Governor's race, but that hasn't always been the case in Tennessee politics.

Gov. Lee was a political outsider when he beat then-Rep. Diane Black and others in the 2018 gubernatorial primary. So it's unclear if Blackburn's decades of political office will help or hurt her chances.

The field of play

It is clear that Blackburn potentially entering the race may keep some candidates from jumping into the fray. Already, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who was considered a likely gubernatorial candidate, posted on social media if Blackburn wins, he'll support her instead.

Others rumored to be interested in a run for governor include Damon Hiniger, the current CEO of CoreCivic, a private prison operator in Tennessee. Joe Baker, owner of Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee Haw Beer, has also been mentioned along with current Congressman John Rose.

