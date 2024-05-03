'Senior prank gone wrong': Spring Hill High School damaged and vandalized

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A senior prank gone wrong — that’s what one Spring Hill High student says led to classes being canceled on Friday.

Maury County Public Schools and law enforcement say the school was vandalized overnight.

"Pranks are supposed to be funny. It wasn’t really funny. They ruined a lot of things for a lot of people," senior Blair Schneider said.

Blair spent her last day of school at home with her four-legged friend, instead of making final memories with her classmates.

"Some people just wanted to say goodbye to their friends that they’re never going to see again and it’s sad a lot of us will not get to say goodbye to our junior and sophomore friends," Schneider said

She said all because her school was vandalized overnight.

"I would call it a senior prank gone wrong," Schneider said.

According to Blair, it was expected to be an innocent prank. She never expected it to go this far. She didn't go to the school Thursday night, but her friends kept her updated, she said.

"There was spray paint. The desks were flipped over, textbooks with pages ripped out, which is a lot of money. There was Sun Drop sprayed all over the floor, which everyone thought was pee. It wasn’t. We found out it was Sun Drop, which is a little better." Schneider said.

The school was closed on Friday to clean up the mess.

"All the doors were left unlocked and some of them were propped up, so people were freely allowed to go in and do whatever they wanted, last night. A lot of them were juniors and a lot of people that didn’t attend that school were there, which is what is scary because anyone could’ve walked in," Schneider said.

Superintendent Lisa Ventura put out a statement:

"I think the ones that are younger really should get in trouble. They’re going to think it’s OK if they don’t get punished for it," Schneider said.

Schneider is disappointed with how her high school chapter is closing.

She hopes those seniors who played a role in causing the damage will learn a lesson.

"I think they should be allowed to walk at graduation because that’s a big thing, but that depends if they have regret for the situation," Schneider said.

School will be back in session on Monday and graduation is expected to take place as planned, according to school officials.

Authorities haven't identified any of the vandals, but say the investigation is still ongoing.