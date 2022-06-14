Several tenants at Burning Tree Apartments in Hermitage are without AC during heatwave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a terrible time to be without a working air conditioner.

On Tuesday, the temperature in Nashville hit 97 degrees, setting a new record high for this day.

Unfortunately, several tenants at Burning Tree Apartments in Hermitage are without a working air conditioner. According to a resident, who asked NewsChannel 5 to keep her identity hidden, some units haven't been working since Thursday.

"I called maintenance and had them come over and try to fix the air. They said to wait until Monday. They never came Monday, and so I'm not sure what's going on," she said.

The resident wonders if it is a money issue because the front office told her it wouldn't reimburse her if she paid for a repair herself.

"It makes me feel like I'm useless like there's nothing I can do about [it]," she said.

Envolve Communities is the property management company that runs Burning Tree Apartments. After several calls over a 24-hour period, NewsChannel 5 received an emailed statement about the issue.

Due to the intense heat wave, the property has unfortunately experienced air conditioning issues. Staff members are currently assisting residents at full capacity. We have also called multiple contractors for additional assistance to expedite the resolution.



We are providing portable ACs and fans, and have invited the affected residents to the community center so they’ll have a comfortable refuge from the heat. Our residents are vitally important to us, and the resolution of this matter is our top priority. Jeff Ezekiel, President of Envolve Communities

A home that's hotter than 80 degrees can be dangerous during the day and for sleeping the temperature should be even lower, according to experts. Those very young, very old and with hypertension are most at risk.

If you find yourself without AC, you need to do everything you can to keep your body cool. For example, use wet towels and fans to cool off. If that doesn't relieve light-headedness or dizziness, you could be experiencing a heat emergency and need medical attention immediately.