Death, Damage Caused By Severe Weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person has died and multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed in severe weather that hit Southern Kentucky and the northern portion of Middle Tennessee.
Ahead of a strong line of storms expected to make its way into our viewing area Saturday evening and night, severe weather cells popped up Saturday afternoon.
In Logan County, Kentucky, the sheriff confirmed an elderly woman was killed when she was hit by debris in the 900 block of Dot Road during a storm that moved through after 4 p.m. Saturday. Further details on her death had not yet been released, including her identity.
Officials confirmed at least two homes were damaged on the Tennessee/Kentucky state line on McGee Road, located in both Adams, Tennessee in Robertson County and in Logan County, Kentucky.
Of the two homes, situated about 100 yards apart, the one on the Logan County side was destroyed. No one was inside the home at the time.
Images from the scenes of the homes showed vehicles flipped, windows blown out, parts of the homes missing, downed trees, and a field of debris. No injuries were reported in that area.
Tornado warnings were issued for Todd and Christian counties in Kentucky after 2 p.m. Saturday.
Just a couple of hours later, a strong cell moved through Southern Kentucky, causing tornado warnings in Logan, Simpson, and Warren counties. It's believed that cell possibly caused the damage seen in Robertson and Logan counties.
A Storm 5 Alert remained in effect for Saturday as more severe weather made its way to our area. Keep up-to-date with the latest severe weather information by viewing the current radar and your forecast.