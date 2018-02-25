3 Tornados Confirmed In Tennessee, Kentucky

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Damage from severe weather was evident in multiple locations in the northern part of Middle Tennessee and in South Central Kentucky. National Weather Service crews surveyed the damage and determined at least two EF-2 tornados and an EF-1 touched down.
NWS officials in Nashville said an EF-2 touched down in Clarksville with max wind speeds of 125 miles per hour.
The tornado began on Dunbar Cave Road and continued on a 4.05 mile path, ending on Kirkwood Road. The path was 300 yards wide.
Two injuries were reported from the tornado. Initial reports stated those happened on Green Grove Way at a home that was destroyed. The extent of the victims' injuries had not been released.
A second tornado was also confirmed in the Clarksville area. NWS officials said a high-end EF-1 tornado hit southwest of Clarksville near the Dotsonville community.
The tornado began near Bradley A. Martin Road and ended near the Cumberland River. It had max wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. The tornado's path was 5.04 miles long and 150 yards wide.
Major damage was reported in the Farmington subdivision where multiple homes were damaged or destroyed. Homes were also leveled or damaged and numerous trees knocked down in the Deepwood Trail and Sparkleberry Drive area, not far from the Cumberland River.
Volunteers were out on Sunday helping to begin the cleanup process.
In Logan County, Kentucky, NWS officials from Louisville confirmed an EF-2 touched down there. One fatality was reported from the storm.
The tornado happened around 4:54 p.m. Saturday in the Keysburg area. It had max win speeds of 135 miles per hour near the Tennessee/Kentucky state line on McGee Road, traveling north to Dot Road.
A woman, identified as 79-year-old Dallas Jane Combs, was killed in the storm inside her home on Dot Road. One other injury was reported. The extent of that injury was not known.
The tornado's path was 11.3 miles long and 400 yards wide, lasting 18 minutes.