Sgt. Mundy and Deputy Musice to be honored in Mt. Juliet marking 20 years since their deaths.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — 20 years ago, Mt. Juliet police Sergeant Jerry Mundy and Wilson County Sheriff's Deputy John Musice made the ultimate sacrifice. Sunday, they will be remembered during several events led by the Mt. Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Mundy and Deputy Musice were trying to stop a stolen car by deploying spike stripes in I-40 when they were hit and killed instantly by the driver on July 9, 2003.

There are several ways the two will be honored Sunday. First, at 9 a.m. a member of the MJPD and WCSO Honor Guard will lay flowers at the crash site on I-40. This is closed to the public as they safely lay the flowers down, but you can keep an eye out for the memorial as you drive through the area.

Then Sunday evening at 7:45 p.m., law enforcement and their families will meet at the Fairgrounds near the WCSO training area and leave from there as a Sea of Blue caravan of law enforcement vehicles.

They will travel to the Blue Candlelight Vigil at Charlie Daniels Park. The vigil will start at 8:45 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. There, people will join together with prayer, words of comfort, and the families of the two men will speak. Blue candles will also be lit.

People in the area may have noticed the Mt. Juliet I-40 bridge, Police Department, City Hall, and the Clock Tower were already lit up in blue this week. That is all in honor of them too.

The person who killed Sergeant Mundy and Deputy Musice, her name is Fallon Talent, and she is serving two life sentences for their deaths.