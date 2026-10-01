'She always showed up for others': Studio honors friend killed by domestic violence with free classes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pilates Franklin is partnering with Shear Haven, a nonprofit offering free 20-minute domestic violence training, as Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins October 1.

The effort comes after the studio lost a close friend, Allison "Che Che" Rawl, who was killed in July.

"She was just a really, really good person. And...She always showed up for others. And I think just the nature of what happened to her is probably the hardest because when you have someone that is just so full of light and energy and positivity, knowing that something so dark was going on behind the scenes," Pilates instructor Brianna Razo said.

Her husband, Douglas Kirk Rawl, is accused of shooting and killing Che Che. Investigators say he believed she was "the devil" and that he was "the son of God."

During a hearing where a judge denied bond, Kirk Rawl's 911 call was played.

"Where's your wife located?" a dispatch agent asked. "Right on the floor where I shot her," Kirk Rawl said during the call.

Shear Haven Co-Founder Susanne Shepherd Post said the training is designed to help people recognize the signs of domestic violence in their everyday lives.

"We know that if it affects at least one in four women and one in seven men, that every single day all of us in our workplace and our communities are encountering people that might need resources or help," Shepherd Post said.

The training is also meant to equip people to act when they see those signs.

"And it allows people to recognize and respond with compassion and refer people to resources if they're given the opportunity," Shepherd Post said.

Pilates Franklin Co-owner Megan Pinson said the issue is more widespread than many people realize.

"I think people should just become more aware of how much of a hidden... problem this is, no matter what your income level, no matter where you live, no matter how much support you seem to have, it could all be hidden and you just never know. So to be a friend and to look for the signs and just be a supportive place," Pinson said.

For those at the studio, the grief is still fresh.

"It still doesn't seem real. We kind of keep expecting that one day she might walk back through the door, but we know she won't. So her memory is just always gonna be a part of us and we just, you know, we miss her so much," Pinson said.

Razo said teaching the free classes is a way to keep Che Che's memory alive.

"Getting to work with her twice a week every week for the last couple of years, it was important for me to be able to teach the classes just to one, honor her, but to have her with us one more time in the studio. And hopefully she can feel the love that we're going to give her on Sunday," Razo said.

The studio is hosting three free classes on Sunday, October 4, while encouraging donations to Shear Haven. Limited spaces are available, with a waitlist open for those who want to attend.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the YWCA domestic violence hotline at 800-334-4628.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com