Judge denies bond for Tenn. man accused of killing his wife

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Williamson County judge denied bond for a College Grove man accused of killing his wife after friends, family, and neighbors packed a courtroom to hear testimony about the case.

Douglas "Kirk" Rawl faces criminal homicide charges in the death of his wife, Allison "Che Che" Rawl. A grand jury will take the case next after the court found probable cause for the charges.

The 911 call Rawl made July 1 was a key part of the testimony. Friends, family, and neighbors who knew both Douglas and Che Che listened as deputies and investigators recounted responding to their College Grove home.

In the call, Rawl told dispatch where his wife was located.

"Where's your wife located?"

"Right on the floor where I shot her. She's in the bedroom… She's in the bedroom," Rawl said.

During the call, Rawl also said:

"Let me repeat. I am not, I am not the son of God."

When asked whether his wife was still breathing, Rawl responded:

"She's dead as fried chicken."

A deputy testified that when he arrived at the home, Rawl was nude from the waist down and had to be tased multiple times before he was taken to the hospital.

Testimony also described what Rawl said when investigators arrived.

"He said a lot of things. The first thing he said was he shot her 99 times and he said, 'Well, maybe only six, but it only would've taken once.'"

Investigators recovered a revolver believed to be the murder weapon, then spoke with Rawl for two hours trying to get the full account of events. Testimony included a narrative in which Che Che woke Rawl up, leading to some kind of fight before the gun went off.

Investigators also described trying to understand the physical details of the scene.

"I was trying to understand why she was on top of him and he said because he was trying to pull her head from her neck," Williamson County Captain Tameka Sanders said.

A friend who said he helped Che Che hide firearms from Rawl back in August told the courtroom they feared Rawl's release.

"Should this court restrict Rawl's ability to return to Williamson County? That would be nice," William Andy Tywater said.

Tears and cries filled the courtroom as Judge Taylor denied bond altogether.

Judge Taylor also said Rawl would need a mental health assessment. The defense said it plans to file a motion in the criminal case to set a bond.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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