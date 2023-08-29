'She knew and was fully aware': Caregiver facing theft charges in Sumner County

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville family feels betrayed after discovering their caregiver's involvement in stealing and pawning their valuable jewelry.

The caregiver, Latoscha McClain, was hired through by her cousin Zellena Johnson. They were both employed by Preferred Care at Home in Hendersonville.

Shannon Allen expressed her initial faith in the caregiver.

"I put my faith in her and they were going to take care of my family," Allen said.

McClain was hired to care for Shannon's mother-in-law and father-in-law.

"Before we hired Preferred Care, I spent a lot of time talking to Zellena. She just kept on telling me we do extensive background checks. We run a national background check. It’s like she had all the right answers," Allen said.

Police were able to trace the stolen jewelry to pawnshops in Murfreesboro.

When Allen called Preferred Care to complain that's when she discovered the caregiver was actually Zellena's cousin. And she had a history of stealing.

"She knew and was fully aware of what she was capable of. The fact she put her in our home was really devastating," Allen said.

In fact, court records show McClain has been arrested for theft in both Rutherford and Dickson Counties in recent years.

The company said Zellena was aware of her cousin's past, but thought she'd put that behind her. The company also said Zellena made "a good faith judgment call" to hire McClain.

The Allen family says this should serve as a warning to others to be careful who you bring into your home. Also, do your own background checks.

McClain has been dismissed from her position at Preferred Care at Home and is detained in Rutherford County Jail with further charges expected in Sumner County.

Zellena Johnson, initially put on leave, has returned to her role. The company's owner says the investigation found no evidence of intentional misconduct.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation offers the general public and qualified organizations criminal background checks, click here for more information.