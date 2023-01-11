'Sheer terror': Woman shot in own car, neighbors afraid after robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a woman was critically shot and other people were robbed at gunpoint this weekend in Madison.

Saturday evening around 10:15 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was walking to her car outside her home when she was approached by a man with a gun.

"It was horrible; we just saw, like, cop cars flying," neighbor Kelly Boyd said.

The victim got into her vehicle, and the gunman hit her window with a weapon. Police said when she backed up to get away, the man opened fire, and she was shot on Gibson Drive.

“Sheer terror, fear, panic,” Boyd said. “I just want to have a good street for my babies to get out here and have fun — not be scared and worried."

The good news is that the woman is expected to be OK. But Kelly has her head on a swivel when she walks out to her car.

"Make sure you’re looking where you’re at because you just don’t know,” Boyd said. “Somebody could come out and grab you, or stab you, or shoot you."

Fifteen minutes later, officers responded to a robbery call on East Palestine Avenue outside Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge. Law enforcement reported that the gunman demanded the victim's wallet when they parked.

"They don’t want to work for nothing no more, they want to take somebody else’s stuff," said a man who identified himself as Alvin.

Then, at 10:40 p.m., police were called to a third incident down the street. At Falcon View Apartments, one of the victims didn't want to comply with demands, so the suspect beat him in the head with a gun, knocking some of his teeth out.

The thief got away with a cell phone.

"Well if that’s the case, I’d rather just give them what they wanted and hope for the best," Alvin said.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

"Hopefully he’ll get caught," Boyd said.

Police don't have a good description of the suspects yet, but they're reviewing surveillance footage and hope to have more information soon.

In addition, there was a robbery in Brentwood Friday evening where a couple was robbed at gunpoint in their garage. The Brentwood Police spokesperson says they're looking into the connection to the Madison cases due to some similarities.