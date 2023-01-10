They had just pulled into their garage in Brentwood. Then they were robbed at gunpoint.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday before 9 p.m., Brentwood Police Department officers were called to a neighborhood off Split Log Road to investigate a robbery at gunpoint. It happened as the couple was pulling into their home's garage.

According to investigators, a neighbor shared some security footage with them. It appears the two men were lurking around another home before the robbery.

"Crime of opportunity. That’s what they’ll do. I try to deny the opportunity," said Moose Moore of The Vigilance Group.

Moore teaches people how to live safely in a dangerous world.

"The thing that I teach is to never lose your life for stuff. Give them your car keys, everything you have in your car. You never lose your life for stuff, and you never go to a second location," Moore said.

He said drivers should keep their cars on when they park, so they can easily reverse.

“Once you get in your car and you’re grabbed by a violent attacker, I call it. You’re in a coffin,” Moore said. “You have no way to escape.”

He said pepper gel is useful. "It’s usually medical attention to get it out, and it gives you enough time to find what I call three to five seconds of space and separation," Moore said.

Exterior lighting can help too, according to law enforcement.

"Now the bad guys are looking at garages and homes. Pay attention. Ring systems are great, because they will tell you if someone is in that field of view," Moore said.

Since the robbers got away, Moose said the community should be aware of their surroundings.

"So I go for damage. Damage could be eyeballs. It could be a throat," Moore said. "Never to beat up your assailant — it’s to get away and to find help."

Brentwood Police are asking for more neighbors to come forward with security footage of the suspects. If you have any information, contact them at 615-371-0160.