Shelbyville family in disbelief as mother is charged in the death of her 12-year-old son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 12-year-old Esteban Sylvester from Shelbyville has lost his life, and his mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, has been charged with the crime.

Patricia is also facing charges of attempted harm against her 4-year-old son. Shelbyville Police are currently trying to determine the motive behind the incident, but are left with numerous unanswered questions.

The news has left Joyce Sylvester, Patricia's mother and Esteban's grandmother, devastated.

"She was a loving daughter, and I'm so shocked about this situation," Joyce said.

Police say Esteban was discovered deceased inside their family apartment by his father on Monday. Patricia was nowhere to be found at the scene, and her 4-year-old son, Rafael, was also missing, leading to an endangered child alert being issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Shelbyville police believe Patricia returned back to her home after that TBI endangered child alert was issued, and her family said they have no idea where she was going.

"We had officers on scene who spotted her and brought her in to the police department for questioning. Patricia has admitted to the intentional killing of Esteban and attempted murder of 4 year old Rafael," Deputy Chief Bryan Crews said.

Patricia has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

"There will be questions for days, weeks, and months about why this happened," Crews said.

"It hurts to say goodbye to my family," Theresa said.

Based on the nature of the injuries sustained by the middle schooler, authorities suspect that Esteban was strangled. They will be performing an autopsy.

Esteban was a rising 7th grader at Harris Middle School, and the school district plans to bring in grief counselors for his family and friends.

Police say the 4-year-old was taken to the hospital to be examined for his injuries.