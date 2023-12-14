Shelter workers try to reunite tornado survivors with their pets

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s all hands-on deck at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control as they work to reunite displaced pets with tornado survivors.

Stray animals have been coming in left and right after the tornado.

"We’ve stationed officers up in that area to kind of look out for strays — also for members of that community that were affected," director Dave Kaske said.

At Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, they've been able to reunite seven out of 30 pets with their owners so far.

"This one — the owner’s still in the hospital. I think a family friend is coming to pick him up," Kaske said.

Kaske said some of the dogs were hurt by debris.

"He had a bad cut to the back of his leg from the storm," Kaske said.

They're also accepting pet food to distribute to tornado survivors for free.

"Now that everyone’s starting to dig out of the rubble, it’s starting to pick up," Kaske said.

A tornado survivor who stopped by to get cat food said it’s one less thing for them to worry about.

"It’s everything. It’s a weight off of us, ya know?" Rebecca Miklovich said, "We have so much to deal with between going through insurance, finding a new home to live in, relying on friends and family when we don’t normally rely on them."

Miklovich said their home was hit hard, but fortunately, they have a place to stay.

"That people are willing to help even the four-legged critters that we consider our children, means everything," Miklovich said.

For now, shelter workers will keep trying to reunite pets with their owners.

“I can’t imagine how terrified they must be, their home’s gone, and can’t find their owners," Kaske said.

They have enough dog food, but they still need wet cat food, cat litter, blankets, and towels. Also, you can donate here.