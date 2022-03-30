Shelters open in Middle Tennessee ahead of storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the threat of severe weather in Middle Tennessee, several counties have opened options for residents to go to.

Storms are hitting the midstate this afternoon, with a Storm 5 Alert active.

HENRY COUNTY

Henry Elementary School

937 Pioneer Rd.

Henry, TN

Harrelson School

143 Puryear Country Club Rd.

Puryear, TN

Lakewood Elementary School

6745 US-79

Paris, TN

BENTON COUNTY

First Baptist Church

269 Post Oak Ave.

Camden, TN

Missionary Grove Baptist Church

165 Missionary Grove Church Rd.

Camden, TN

McRae’s Chaple Church

1555 Sulpher Creek Rd.

Big Sandy, TN

MARSHALL COUNTY

Greater First Baptist Church

512 6th Ave. N.

Lewisburg, TN

United Methodist Church

316 N Horton Pkwy.

Chapel Hill, TN

Cornersville Church of Christ

309 N Main St.

Cornersville, TN