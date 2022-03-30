Shelters open in Middle Tennessee ahead of storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the threat of severe weather in Middle Tennessee, several counties have opened options for residents to go to.
Storms are hitting the midstate this afternoon, with a Storm 5 Alert active.
HENRY COUNTY
Henry Elementary School
937 Pioneer Rd.
Henry, TN
Harrelson School
143 Puryear Country Club Rd.
Puryear, TN
Lakewood Elementary School
6745 US-79
Paris, TN
BENTON COUNTY
First Baptist Church
269 Post Oak Ave.
Camden, TN
Missionary Grove Baptist Church
165 Missionary Grove Church Rd.
Camden, TN
McRae’s Chaple Church
1555 Sulpher Creek Rd.
Big Sandy, TN
MARSHALL COUNTY
Greater First Baptist Church
512 6th Ave. N.
Lewisburg, TN
United Methodist Church
316 N Horton Pkwy.
Chapel Hill, TN
Cornersville Church of Christ
309 N Main St.
Cornersville, TN