Sheriff's lieutenant in Lawrence County indicted for stealing from soccer league

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sheriff's lieutenant has been indicted for allegedly stealing from a soccer league for children.

The Lawrence County Soccer Association has nearly 400 soccer players enrolled for this upcoming season ages 3 to 14.

However, they've had a black cloud hanging over the fields, according to soccer dad Zach Weathers.

"We found where money was missing — quite a bit of money," Weathers said.

Christopher West was indicted this month for theft under $10,000, fraudulent use of a credit card, and official misconduct from when he was the soccer league’s board president.

“This is a receipt from Walmart where he used the card — NFL cards, trade cards," Weathers said.

At the time West was accused of stealing from the league, he was employed at the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department.

"I think he should be held more accountable than a regular citizen because he is supposed to enforce the law,” Weathers said. “If it was anybody else they’d be held accountable for it."

West has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case. Originally, he was put on administrative leave.

Sheriff John Myers didn't want to go on camera. He said they hold everyone accountable under the law, and that applies to law enforcement too.

“It makes us feel very unsafe in our community,” Weathers said.

Brandon Cheatwood has two children who play in the league, too.

"That makes me feel terrible because that’s why we do this — is for the kids. I put a lot of time of my life into this league," Cheatwood said.

He said they needed money to pay referees and fix soccer goal nets.

"I was the vice president of the league while he was president. I considered this man a good friend of mine, and never dreamed he would do that," Cheatwood said.

Moving forward, they said checks and balances have been put in place, so it doesn’t happen again. As far as the missing funds go, it's unclear what will happen.

"We have had to tell people we’re sorry, but there’s nothing we can do about it," Weathers said, "It was a mess."

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the attorney we were told is representing West and did not immediately hear back. They're due back in court in April.