Shirl Baker hosts all-expense paid retreat for moms impacted by gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I wanted to update you on a story I've been following closely for years now about an annual retreat weekend for mother's who've lost children through tragic circumstances.

Shirl Baker's daughter, DeEbony Groves was one of four killed in the Waffle house shooting in Antioch in 2018.

Baker has created the DeEbony Groves foundation and has hosted an all expense paid weekend for mothers to spend time together with people who understand each other's pain.

The women lit candles for their loved ones and Baker makes sure the women get pampered and even crowns them to let them know they are loved and their pain is understood.

You may recognize James Shaw Jr. who was also there. He was the hero who disarmed the gunman at the Waffle House and saved lives. And our own NewsChannel 5 veteran Vicki Yates emceed the event.