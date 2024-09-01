Shooting on 2nd Avenue downtown leave two people injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in a parking lot near Broadway last night.

The shooting happened near the popular Barstool bar on 2nd Avenue.

Metro Police said it occurred around 11:23 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from Barstool.

Police said there was an argument that resulted in gunfire.

Police located a vehicle of interest in a different parking lot across the street from the shooting, next to Barstool.

The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital and are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are questioning people who may have been involved.

According to Metro Police's data dashboard, this will be the first shooting incident this year so close to Lower Broadway.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.