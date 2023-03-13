Shops at Porter East hosting period product supply drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March is Women's History Month and in East Nashville, the Shops at Porter East, are coming together to host a period product supply drive.

Owner of Apple and Oak, Allison Holley, said she got the idea after scrolling social media and seeing the statistic that 1 in 4 students struggle to afford menstrual products. The post was from the non-profit Community Resource Center.

She decided to reach out because she wanted to help make sure that these essential hygiene products are available to women who need them.

And at a time when families are facing higher grocery prices, every little bit helps," director of Partnerships for the Community Resource Center, Megan McGuire, said.

"When people think of period poverty, they certainly associate it with developing nations. That certainly can't be an issue here, but it is. So the CRC, we serve seven counties. So Davidson, and everybody who touches us and we partner specifically with non-profits and schools. And our school partners are just begging us for period products," McGuire said.

Donations can be dropped off at Apple and Oak located at 717 Porter Rd. through the end of March. People who donate will receive a 10% discount at Apple and Oak.

