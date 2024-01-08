Should schools change fire alarm protocols after Covenant? Lawmaker pushes it forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After it stalled in special session, one lawmaker is bringing back a bill that would change the protocol of fire alarms in schools following The Covenant School mass shooting.

HB 1644 would mandate schools develop a safety plan that would differentiate the alarm system for emergencies. If passed, all public, charter, private and church-related schools would have to implement a plan. House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, refiled the bill from August.

WTVF

This comes at the request of the mother of William Kinney, who was the line leader in his third-grade classroom. Kinney's class was unaware there was an active shooter in the building, thinking the alarm they heard was truly for a fire. As per protocol, kids lined up at the door and headed out first. The teacher was last and swept the room.

Original reporting: After her son died in Covenant, she wants an update to school emergency alarms

On March 27, Kinney and five others died that day. The shooter died at the hands of police.

During the August special session, Kinney's mom Erin, testified via another Covenant parent — Mary Joyce.

"It's time for a change and approach," Erin Kinney wrote. "Countless lives could be saved. I am so proud of (William), but he gave his life for it and none of our lives will be the same. I would like to add that the protocol."

If passed, schools would have to implement a procedure about school fire alarms by July 1.