Watch Now
News

Actions

Should schools change fire alarm protocols after Covenant? Lawmaker pushes it forward

APTOPIX Nashville School Shooting
AP Photo
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a deadly shooting at their school on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)
APTOPIX Nashville School Shooting
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 11:46:06-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After it stalled in special session, one lawmaker is bringing back a bill that would change the protocol of fire alarms in schools following The Covenant School mass shooting.

HB 1644 would mandate schools develop a safety plan that would differentiate the alarm system for emergencies. If passed, all public, charter, private and church-related schools would have to implement a plan. House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, refiled the bill from August.

william kinney

This comes at the request of the mother of William Kinney, who was the line leader in his third-grade classroom. Kinney's class was unaware there was an active shooter in the building, thinking the alarm they heard was truly for a fire. As per protocol, kids lined up at the door and headed out first. The teacher was last and swept the room.

Original reporting: After her son died in Covenant, she wants an update to school emergency alarms

On March 27, Kinney and five others died that day. The shooter died at the hands of police.

During the August special session, Kinney's mom Erin, testified via another Covenant parent — Mary Joyce.

"It's time for a change and approach," Erin Kinney wrote. "Countless lives could be saved. I am so proud of (William), but he gave his life for it and none of our lives will be the same. I would like to add that the protocol."

If passed, schools would have to implement a procedure about school fire alarms by July 1.


Carrie and Amy recommend:

Nashville artist's colorful crayon craft has been a true gift

“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."

-Carrie Sharp

" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."

-Amy Watson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens