'Shows us that black lives do not matter' Family says justice system failed shooting victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police left a domestic violence victim, and ten minutes later they said she was shot by her estranged husband.

Now, a family is grieving the loss of Michaela Carter. They feel the system failed them.

On November 15th, Michaela Carter's family met with police about her estranged husband, James Leggett. Family said he broke a protective order by making threats. After he reportedly showed up to a family member's apartment, they called police. According to a spokesperson, Michaela did not prosecute for the protective order violation immediately as she had to go to work. She had planned to meet with officers to finalize it after her shift. Officers escorted the family home to Vanna Court in Antioch and checked the property. After they left, police said Leggett kicked down the door and opened fire.

Kiandrea Jones said, "Ten minutes after they left, he showed up. That is complete negligence. That shows us that Black lives do not matter. They do not matter. That is clear evidence of that. And this could have been completely prevented, we did everything right, we did everything by the book."

A police spokesperson said they were not able to sit outside the home all day. "The injustice is what hurts so bad," Jones said.

Michaela died from her injures, and her father is recovering. According to her sister, Michaela's mom was on the phone with 911 when it happened.

Michaela would've been celebrating her 25th birthday this week. Her cousin Perp Djona said, "She was bigger than life, you can’t help to feel empty."

Her cousins and sisters want better protections for domestic violence survivors. "He went to jail in July and got out in November, my sister was walking around with a knife in her purse because she was terrified," Schemagne Gayden said.

Leggett is behind bars on a $1.2 million bond. His charge will be upgraded to criminal homicide in addition to attempted murder, aggravated stalking, aggravated burglary, and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

James Leggett, 27, is in custody for shooting his ex-girlfriend in the chest & leg...and her father in the jaw and hand...after kicking in the door at a home on Vanna Ct this afternoon. She is in very critical condition. Leggett came out of a wooded area & surrendered to police. pic.twitter.com/EuTVof68iG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 15, 2021

In a prior domestic violence incident involving the couple, the district attorney said Michaela did not want to testify which impacted the case. Family said she was fearful, but eventually got up the courage to leave her relationship.

Editor’s note: Police initially described Leggett as an ex-boyfriend, but family said they were married in 2020 but legally separated. This is a developing story.