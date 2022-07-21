Sidewalk vendors officially banned from Broadway area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sidewalk vendors are officially banned from Broadway and the surrounding areas starting Thursday, July 21.

Mayor John Cooper supports the ban, but vendors said it just doesn't seem fair.

The mayor previously said sidewalk vending has become a net negative for quality of life and the business landscape in Nashville. Mayor Cooper also said vendors disrupt the traffic flow and pose safety risks, but vendors disagree.

In June, Mayor Cooper wrote a letter asking the Traffic and Parking Commission to ban vendors from some of the busiest sidewalks in the city, like Broadway.

During their last meeting, the commission voted 4 to 2 to ban them from many main streets.

Greenhouse Tennessee owner John Newman is a sidewalk vendor who said he felt blindsided by the new rules that just came out within the past week.

He said small business owners won't give up without a fight.

"You know the sweat equity and the hard work we've put in this as a small business; we feel attacked. We've been trying to employ as many people as we can, to help our small business and jobs and bring a positive impact to the economy here downtown. This is a direct hit," Newman said.

Some of the tourists have shared that they would like to see the vendors stick around because they're convenient and affordable.