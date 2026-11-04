Singer Hollye B brings awareness to colorectal cancer with benefit concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to our health, it's true. There are some subjects that many find uncomfortable to talk about. Singer, songwriter Hollye B wants to take on the stigma with a show addressing a form of cancer.

Hollye B said she learned from the artists who inspired her, like Alanis Morissette. Hollye B also loves a lot of the artists who played at the Lilith Fair concert tour.

"Fiona Apple, Sheryl Crow," Hollye B listed. "I think it started when I was about four or five, and I listened to the Spice Girls!"

I'm noticing a trend.

Hollye B, do you love the late 90s?

"Yes!" she smiled. "I really loved the idea of a woman coming out and using her full voice to tell a story. I said, 'I want to do that!'"

She is. Hollye B's in rehearsals now for a show on November 12 at The Basement. Hollye B's tackling a subject some out there are uncomfortable talking about.

"There's a stigma around it," she nodded. "I was in pain a lot. I did not know what was going on. My doctor suggested I have a colonoscopy. When I did that, I found I had a growth that was turning into cancer, and he was like, 'so good that you came in, so good that you got screened.' Now I have screenings every five years. This has become something extremely important to me."

The American Cancer Society generally recommends colorectal cancer screenings starting at age 45, though Hollye B is younger. She wants people educated about prevention, early detection, and screenings. That's the reason for the show.

"Give A Crap, Nashville," Hollye B laughed, naming the show.

It includes artists Kelsi Mayne and Shannon McNally.

"100% of the proceeds will go to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance," Hollye B explained. "That will go toward potentially starting a clinical trial for people with late stage colorectal cancer."

Hollye B said those women who had their music breakthroughs in the 90s taught her it matters how you use your mic.

"If I can provide that and be a champion of that, and it helps people, great," she said.

If there's another Lilith Fair down the road, Hollye B has a message.

"They should book me! Sarah McLachlan, I'm right here!"

For more on Hollye B's show, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.