Singer Hollye B brings awareness to colorectal cancer with benefit concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to our health, it's true. There are some subjects that many find uncomfortable to talk about. Singer, songwriter Hollye B wants to take on the stigma with a show addressing a form of cancer.
Hollye B said she learned from the artists who inspired her, like Alanis Morissette. Hollye B also loves a lot of the artists who played at the Lilith Fair concert tour.
"Fiona Apple, Sheryl Crow," Hollye B listed. "I think it started when I was about four or five, and I listened to the Spice Girls!"
I'm noticing a trend.
Hollye B, do you love the late 90s?
"Yes!" she smiled. "I really loved the idea of a woman coming out and using her full voice to tell a story. I said, 'I want to do that!'"
She is. Hollye B's in rehearsals now for a show on November 12 at The Basement. Hollye B's tackling a subject some out there are uncomfortable talking about.
"There's a stigma around it," she nodded. "I was in pain a lot. I did not know what was going on. My doctor suggested I have a colonoscopy. When I did that, I found I had a growth that was turning into cancer, and he was like, 'so good that you came in, so good that you got screened.' Now I have screenings every five years. This has become something extremely important to me."
The American Cancer Society generally recommends colorectal cancer screenings starting at age 45, though Hollye B is younger. She wants people educated about prevention, early detection, and screenings. That's the reason for the show.
"Give A Crap, Nashville," Hollye B laughed, naming the show.
It includes artists Kelsi Mayne and Shannon McNally.
"100% of the proceeds will go to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance," Hollye B explained. "That will go toward potentially starting a clinical trial for people with late stage colorectal cancer."
Hollye B said those women who had their music breakthroughs in the 90s taught her it matters how you use your mic.
"If I can provide that and be a champion of that, and it helps people, great," she said.
If there's another Lilith Fair down the road, Hollye B has a message.
"They should book me! Sarah McLachlan, I'm right here!"
For more on Hollye B's show, visit here.
Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.
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Our viewers are the best! When Hannah McDonald highlighted the plight of Serenity Sumler, so many of you immediately stepped up. Serenity stopped to help a driver after spotting a wreck and was hit by another car, resulting in terrible injuries. Without the funds to pay for physical therapy, she was at a loss. Because of the kindness of others - she now can rehab and get back to school. Best of luck to her as she trains to become a chef!
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