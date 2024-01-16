Sledding incidents send over a dozen Middle Tennessee children to Monroe Carell Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Williamson County, a 10-year-old was critically hurt when they hit a culvert while sledding.

In fact, four kids have been admitted to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt with injuries, and there have been a half dozen visits to the emergency room. Their injuries include broken bones and one head injury.

When it’s this cold, doctors say it’s easy to sustain injuries from frostbite or hypothermia, too, so it’s important to layer up.

Doctors say to make sure you have a warm hat or earmuffs, gloves, and maybe even multiple socks on to protect your toes.

When it comes to sledding, doctors encourage kids to enjoy the snow but say they should be supervised by an adult — especially those younger kiddos.

When choosing the right location to sled at. Dr. Harold "Bo" Lovvorn III, with Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, says avoid areas with obstacles at the bottom of hills like fences, trees, poles, and parked cars.

He said don't sled down a street, and always go downhill feet first.

Dr. Lovvorn said the biggest hazard he always sees is kids tied to the back of a moving vehicle.

"Like ATV or Polaris or dirt bikes. Please don’t pull your children with any motorized vehicle cause the speeds are so high, and they can’t control the sled. They can slam into stationary objects and sustained significant injuries," Dr. Lovvorn said.

Dr. Lovvorn said if you suspect any issues, like frostbite, don’t hesitate to call 911 or bring them into the emergency room.

Here are some more safety tips about sledding from Vanderbilt.

