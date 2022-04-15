'Slow Down Tennessee' campaign aims to improve safety on roadways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials across the state are launching an effort to get drivers to slow down. It is called "Slow Down Tennessee" and the campaign comes from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and other partners. It runs from April 15-29.

"According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), from 2020 to 2022, there were over 28,000 traffic crashes in Tennessee related to speeding, racing, reckless driving, or aggressive driving," a release from THSO said.

Officials are asking drivers to be considerate of other drivers and obey the law.

"This campaign includes funding provided by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Ford Driving Skills for Life, and AAA – The Auto Club Group. These funds were used to help the THSO’s Reduce TN Crashes program create signage for teens and public citizens to display at high schools and throughout local neighborhoods," the release said.

The Governor's Highway Safety Association's Executive Director Jonathan Adkins said car crashes are the leading cause of death in U.S. teens. Speeding is a lot of the time a significant part of it.

Law enforcement across the state will be increasing saturation patrols, have high visibility enforcement and other tactics to get you to stop speeding.

This year alone we have had at least 311 traffic deaths.

If you see someone driving dangerously on the roads, you can dial *847 to notify the nearest THP District Headquarters.