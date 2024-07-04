Watch Now
Small businesses bank on the economic impact of Independence Day

Outside Hubba Hubba Tiki Tonk on Main Street, Dave Young said they're transforming their parking lot into paradise.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jul 04, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Small businesses are hoping the July 4th weekend will have a big economic impact. Last year, Let Freedom Sing! generated $11.6 million in estimated direct visitor spending according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

"Also it’s a BYOP so you can bring your own pool, so if someone brings a pool, we’ll fill it up for them, they can sit in it and hang out and cool off a little bit," Young said.

For those traveling off the beaten path of Broadway, East Nashville is a prime spot to watch the fireworks.

"We have our friends bringing their hillbilly hot tub over there," Young said.

If they play their cards right, Independence Day can be a big money maker for small businesses.

"And if they want, they can play some pinball after at No Quarter or have a Mai Tai here at Hubba Hubba," Young said.

Nearby at Rosepepper Cantina, they've been busy squeezing limes.

"Last year the 4th of July was on a Tuesday, and we did about double our regular Tuesday business, we sold over 500 margaritas," said Co-owner Andrea Chaires.

They're gearing up for a marathon weekend.

"It’s definitely been a tough year for a lot of businesses, and so any time there’s a coming together like this, we’re super excited to see it," Chaires said. "Everybody seems like they’re in a really good mood, happy to be out and about, it’s very hot, but that’s good for business because we’re selling a lot of cold margaritas."

