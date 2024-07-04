Small businesses bank on the economic impact of Independence Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Small businesses are hoping the July 4th weekend will have a big economic impact. Last year, Let Freedom Sing! generated $11.6 million in estimated direct visitor spending according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

Outside Hubba Hubba Tiki Tonk on Main Street, Dave Young said they're transforming their parking lot into paradise.

"Also it’s a BYOP so you can bring your own pool, so if someone brings a pool, we’ll fill it up for them, they can sit in it and hang out and cool off a little bit," Young said.

For those traveling off the beaten path of Broadway, East Nashville is a prime spot to watch the fireworks.

"We have our friends bringing their hillbilly hot tub over there," Young said.

If they play their cards right, Independence Day can be a big money maker for small businesses.

"And if they want, they can play some pinball after at No Quarter or have a Mai Tai here at Hubba Hubba," Young said.

Nearby at Rosepepper Cantina, they've been busy squeezing limes.

"Last year the 4th of July was on a Tuesday, and we did about double our regular Tuesday business, we sold over 500 margaritas," said Co-owner Andrea Chaires.

They're gearing up for a marathon weekend.

"It’s definitely been a tough year for a lot of businesses, and so any time there’s a coming together like this, we’re super excited to see it," Chaires said. "Everybody seems like they’re in a really good mood, happy to be out and about, it’s very hot, but that’s good for business because we’re selling a lot of cold margaritas."