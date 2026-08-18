Smile On 65+ is helping thousands of Tenn. seniors get free dental care — no coverage required

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some older adults stop going to church because they're embarrassed to smile. Others can no longer eat meals with their families. For many, it starts with losing dental coverage.

Through the Smile On 65+ program, dentists treat patients who may have put off oral care after losing dental coverage at retirement. Dental care is not typically covered by Medicare, leaving many retirees to pay out of pocket.

About 1 in 5 Americans will be of retirement age by 2030, according to the Census Bureau.

"So your oral health affects your whole health," said Dr. Anne Larrah Johnson, dentist at Interfaith Dental. "Everything you eat is going right through the mouth and into the rest of your body. We're talking about nutrition."

The program launched at Interfaith Dental in 2018. Now available at 53 clinics statewide, it served about 3,000 seniors in 2025.

"A lot will tell me how much weight they've lost once they've had teeth problems because they're not able to get adequate nutrition in — whether that's because they don't have the teeth they need to chew or they're in a lot of pain," said Dr. Johnson.

Beyond cleanings, the program also covers fillings, X-rays, and gum disease treatment, according to Interfaith Dental.

The outreach team doesn't want older adults to assume their problems are too complicated — or too costly — to treat.

"If you go to wash your hands and your hand started bleeding, would you be concerned? Absolutely. But why is it when we brush our teeth and our gums are bleeding — why don't we care?" said Lindsay Baker, Community Dental Health Coordinator and Referral Manager.

To qualify, a household's annual income must be below twice the federal poverty level. For one person, that would be $31,920.

"Basically, I tell people there's money available; I'm just trying to find people to spend it on," Baker said.

Those who think they may qualify are encouraged to call the Smile On 65+ hotline at 1-800-509-6055.

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