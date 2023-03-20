Smyrna teen who lost her legs after being hit by a car to be honored by state legislature

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Smyrna teen who lost both of her legs in a crash in St. Louis is being honored by the Tennessee legislature. The resolution honoring Janae Edmondson is on the Senate Consent Agenda for Monday.

According to a GoFundMe, she moved to rehab last week moving forward in her recovery.

Back in February, Janae was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was walking with her family downtown and was pinned between two cars.

One of the drivers, Daniel Riley, was out on bond and was supposed to be on house arrest.

"The road is going to be a long and difficult but it is one we have to take to get her home and back to her life. The physical and emotional toll has been beyond measure for all of us but she is a warrior and we are so proud of how she has faced it. Her strength is beyond measure. We thank everyone for all that you have done for her and our family. Prayer has brought us this far but she still needs so much prayer to get through this," her mother wrote on the GoFundMe.

She did mention their son Scoot is still in the ICU and they ask for continued prayers.

The resolution on Monday's calendar said the accident cost Janae a bright future on the court.

"WHEREAS, a standout player for MID TN Volleyball Club, Ms. Edmondson had recently received a college scholarship to play volleyball for the University of Tennessee Southern, which is an honor she worked for and earned, and one she will keep, according to Head Coach Tristyn Lozano," the resolution said.