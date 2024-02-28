Snake oil, poison and saddle bags: Inside a local dermatologist's expansive medical collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many people collect something: stamps, coins, baseball cards, but then there are the folks who find the more obscure things.

A local Nashville dermatologist's collection takes you back in time with the massive collection he keeps at his office. Dr. David Horowitz's office sits in Midtown.

"For 53 years I've never left the block," he said.

Overtime he has garnered an impressive collection of medical memorabilia. Old five cent Asprin tablets, different advertisements, a variety of bottles (some in fact labeled as poison) and plenty of books.

"When you win a poker hand you know you're euphoric 'cause you lose so many, each time you win one is a good feeling. The same thing with this, the feeling is exhilarating. It's a high," Dr. Horowitz said.

We cannot stress this enough, there are thousands of items collected. Spanning decades of medical history. But what will he do with this collection once he retires?

"If I had a dollar for every time I get asked that, I could buy you a Cadillac car," he said.

He wants to preserve his collection because it cannot be replicated and create a museum.

For a look at his collection spanning room after room in his office click the video above.