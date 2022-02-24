Watch
Solution may be on the horizon for delayed trash collection in Music City

Mayor to detail the city's action plan
On Thursday, February 24, 2022, officials with Metro Waste Services and Metro Law Department will join Mayor John Cooper to detail the city’s actions and plans for waste management during a 2:30 p.m. news briefing.
Metro Trash and Recycling
Posted at 6:45 AM, Feb 24, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A solution for Nashville's trash pickup situation might be on the table.

On Thursday, officials with Metro Waste Services and Metro Law Department will join Mayor John Cooper in a virtual press briefing to detail the city’s actions and plans for waste management.

The new plan comes after months of delays by Red River Waste Solutions, Metro's contractor for trash collection.

Since Red River filed for bankruptcy late last year, the city can't terminate its contract; however, a court hearing in two weeks may allow Metro to give some routes to another contractor.

The virtual news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m.

NewsChannel 5 will bring you updates on-air and online.

