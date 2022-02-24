Solution may be on the horizon for delayed trash collection in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A solution for Nashville's trash pickup situation might be on the table.

On Thursday, officials with Metro Waste Services and Metro Law Department will join Mayor John Cooper in a virtual press briefing to detail the city’s actions and plans for waste management.

The new plan comes after months of delays by Red River Waste Solutions, Metro's contractor for trash collection.

Since Red River filed for bankruptcy late last year, the city can't terminate its contract; however, a court hearing in two weeks may allow Metro to give some routes to another contractor.

The virtual news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m.

