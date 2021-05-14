Some businesses caught off guard by sudden change in mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Late Thursday, Metro Nashville reversed a decision made just hours earlier, and lifted the indoor mask mandate following new CDC guidelines saying that people vaccinated against COVID-19 did not need to wear masks in indoor settings.

The decision, made effective this morning, just 12 hours after it was announced, has caught some businesses off guard. Businesses are allowed to choose to enforce their own mask mandates, even with the city-wide mandate lifted.

Some businesses, including Belcourt Theatre and Fido, say they just need more time to decide.

"Change doesn’t usually come overnight, and we thank you for your patience as we determine any next steps we need to take," Fido said in an Instagram post.. "But for now we ask that all of our guests continue mask wearing when standing, entering, exiting, and moving throughout our cafes. Until further notice, our staff will continue wearing masks at all times as well.

Belcourt also says they're still trying to determine the best path forward.

Rosepepper Catina also announced they're keeping their mask policy for the time being.

Nashville also lifted most of the restrictions on crowd size on Friday as well.