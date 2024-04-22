Some food stamps recipients got a surprise deposit this weekend. It wasn't extra

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some families who stocked up on groceries this weekend might have shopped too soon.

Over the weekend, what looked like extra money in accounts was actually May's deposit.

Tennessee families that got an unexpected deposit saw an amount equal to or a little less than their usual amount.

A lot of people spent some of it, which we understand. They wanted to put food on the table.

We got more than 400 comments on a Facebook post we made about the situation.

The Facebook post generated several emails. In one, a mother said it looked like extra benefits to her, so she spent quite a bit on her seven children. Another woman emailed in about her concern there are going to be a lot of starving children when school gets out in May. Someone else said she thought it was for school letting out for the summer.

Chasity Baker of Jackson, Tennessee said she used $125 already on meals for her and her child. After all, the cost of groceries is rising, she said.

"As of today, it will be approximately six weeks before my June benefits kick in," Chasity Baker wrote. "That is a long time to wait to eat, especially for a child. The glitch was not our fault. Even if the state could not give us another full amount, I think at least something should be honored."

We know this is really stressful. If you need help finding extra food here are some helpful resources.



Tennessee Department of Human Services comment:



On April 20, 2024, May benefits were made available to some SNAP and TANF customers earlier than their scheduled distribution date. Today, we will be notifying affected customers via text message and email so they can plan accordingly. Customers who are unsure if they received their May benefits early can check their EBT card balance by calling 888-997-9444 or by reviewing their case on the One DHS Customer Portal at https://onedhs.tn.gov/ [onedhs.tn.gov].



Additionally, customers can find resources for meal planning, shopping, and budgeting here [snaped.fns.usda.gov].

