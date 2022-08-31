Some Franklin County school buses will continue not to run Wednesday

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some students in Franklin County schools may still not be able to ride the bus to school Wednesday, but the situation is one step closer to getting resolved.

The Franklin County School Board held an emergency special called meeting Tuesday to discuss how to modify the budget after the county commission did not approve it Monday.

The meeting lasted less than 15 minutes, and the board voted unanimously to cancel $4.41 million in funding for a proposed Memorial Activity Center or "MAC Center" at Franklin County High School and use the money for other projects in the district. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds for the project come from the federal government.

The school board then voted unanimously to send the revised budget to the County Commission for approval. The proposed school district budget also includes raises for teachers, support staff, cafeteria workers and contracted bus drivers.

Many bus drivers didn't run their routes Monday, as employees waited on word on their promised raises. This left many parents scrambling to get their kids to school on time.

A spokesperson for Franklin County Schools said the following Franklin County buses will run Wednesday, Aug. 31st: 25, 89(42), 15, 49, 12, and 20. Buses 12 and 20 will be covering the same double routes.

An Emergency Special Called Meeting of the Franklin County Commission is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Franklin County Courthouse at 7 p.m. County Commissioners will vote on the revised budget for the school system. County Commissioners must approve the budget, and submit it to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office by midnight Aug. 31 or the state will get involved to set the county budget.