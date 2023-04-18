Some music producers in Nashville are using artificial intelligence and embracing it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The way music is created is changing. Music producers are now using artificial intelligence or AI although most listeners can't even tell.

In Music City, some producers are really embracing it. Audio and video production expert Nathan Adam is one of them. He likens this moment to when auto-tuning became big.

"People said like 'real singers don't need that,' but as music evolved you see the bifurcation, singers that are like I don't use any pitch correction, this is my voice and that's part of who they are, then there are a lot of other artists that have been able to create interesting careers because they have these tools at their disposal," Adam said.

Adam, a professor at Belmont University, is in tune with emerging technology. He believes people who make use of new tools are usually more successful than those who don't give them a chance.

"If you use tools like Soundraw or other AI music generative tools, you're going to have an edge for a long time to come [by] creating more, better, interesting and unique music," Adam said.

The usage of AI raises a lot of questions, including which jobs could be eliminated.

"There will be people who are in the music industry in different roles whose jobs in one specific focus will not probably continue. So, if you generate library music for sound and film, there are other AI tools that can create convincing, wonderful AI music and they're proliferating by the day," Adam said.

For the most part, the producer believes talented creators don't have to worry about artificial intelligence taking their place.

"Humans are still going to want to connect with you because they love your songs," he said.

A big question that remains unanswered is who owns the copyright to a piece that artificial intelligence created.