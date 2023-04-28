Some TDOC inmates for their second chance. Meet the reentry specialists who help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every person in prison won't be behind bars forever. With that in mind, the Tennessee Department of Corrections is making sure inmates are prepared for their second chance by utilizing reentry specialists.

TDOC recognizes the need to prepare these individuals for reentry into society and has developed a robust program to help them succeed.

For the last nine years, Jody Khan has been the reentry specialist at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. She interacts with individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, including murderers, sex offenders and habitual thieves. Her job is to help them prepare to meet with the parole board and to get ready to enter society again.

“I don’t hold their hands and sing kumbaya. I’m not their mommy. I’m just a real person that has empathy in my heart,” Khan said.

Her role is not to coddle them but to ensure they are equipped with the necessary tools to succeed. The TDOC's Victoria Ricci, director of reentry services, elaborated on what those tools are.

“They’re receiving their social security card, driver’s license, housing plan. Making sure there are jobs of opportunity in their areas. They need those documents to get jobs. They need those documents to get benefits,” she said.

In total, there are 22 reentry staff members across TDOC facilities, and each one has a real passion for what they do, according to Khan.

“I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night if I just let people get pushed out the front gate with nothing,” Khan said.

The TDOC’s reentry program doesn’t stop at providing necessary documents and resources for job opportunities. They also host resource fairs inside the prison to allow outside agencies to come in and speak with inmates.

Additionally, they have formed partnerships with various colleges to help inmates further their education while behind bars.

For Khan, getting a second chance isn’t a privilege, but something everyone deserves.

“It’s better for us to help them see where they’re going instead of putting them out and making you responsible for helping them see it. I want to make sure when they leave here, they’re a success,” she said.