Son of Bedford County judge facing attempted murder, theft charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The son of a Bedford County judge is now in custody after he was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List for attempted murder and theft.

According to an arrest affidavit, Samuel Rich, 25, shot Hannah Grace Perryman in the head early Friday morning and stole a Jeep belonging to James William Warner. Warner was later found dead in Nashville from a gunshot wound.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Samuel Rich

Court documents say Perryman went to a home in Shelbyville around 1 a.m. on Friday and saw Warner's Jeep outside, but he was not there. She told law enforcement she went inside the house, where Rich shot her. She was able to call 911, but when officers arrived the Jeep and Rich were gone. Perryman was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville in critical condition.

Later on Friday, Warner's body was found by a Metro Water crew in West Nashville on 35th Avenue N. near Charlotte Avenue. He had been shot to death. Court documents say Warner's Jeep was found in the area as well.

Warner is a 2017 graduate of Shelbyville Central High School and the nephew of Representative Todd Warner. A candlelight vigil is planned for Warner on Friday at 7:30 p.m at Shelbyville Square.

Rich was then placed on the TBI's Most Wanted List and charged with attempted first-degree murder and theft of property. Metro police said Rich was wanted for questioning in Warner's death, but charges have not been announced.

TBI officials said Rich turned himself in to a Bedford County deputy on Sunday night. He was booked into the Bedford County Jail without bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday before his father, Charles Rich, the general sessions court judge for Bedford County.

This is not the first time Rich has faced authorities. His father has presided over previous charges against his son, and he has dismissed those charges.