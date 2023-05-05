Space buns, braids, and glitter: Salons swarmed with Taylor Swift fans

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Swifties are flocking to stylists to get their glam on before Taylor Swift's Nashville concerts.

Baileigh Ledsinger has been busy preparing for Swifties to swarm Baileigh Madison Salon. "I did not know it was such a big thing for people to look amazing for Taylor Swift, but it’s been amazing and so joyous, because I enjoy doing this very much," Ledsinger said.

Her first client— little Adley is going to the concert with her mom, Bailey Triplett.

“I think I have cried like every day this week, I’m a Swiftie and I’m raising a Swiftie, and we’re just going together, so sweet I’m so excited,” Triplett said.

Bailey said she's been waiting for this moment for 13 years. "She would be in my belly, and ya know I was 20 years old, and we’d be listening to Taylor Swift together," Triplett said.

Adley got decked out in braided space buns with glitter. She even got some sparkly gems too.

Baileigh Ledsinger / Baileigh Madison Salon

Taylor Swift concert hair

And don't worry, Baileigh added some glue hair spray in case it rains. "Every day for the past week I’ve been like what are we going to do? Bought all these ponchos and rain jackets off Amazon, I’m like please just let our hair be okay,” Triplett said, “And we got lucky."

Baileigh said she'll also be weaving rainbow extensions into braids for clients.

"It’s awesome to kind of change it up and be more, I guess be more myself— more fun," Ledsinger said.

She dressed up for the occasion. "I went for the theme midnight, so I put little blue and silver stencils in mine, silver right here got my stars right here," Ledsinger said."I’m inspired by just having a good time ya know, feeling yourself, going out, feeling glittery being your best self. It’s fun."

Bailey modeled her outfit after the Fearless album, and Adley decided to wear purple butterflies for Speak Now.