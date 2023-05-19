Special Olympics Tennessee's State Summer Games returns, showcasing athletes from across the Volunteer State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Special Olympics Tennessee is excited to bring back the highly anticipated State Summer Games, happening May 19 and May 20.

The event, hosted at Lipscomb University, Lipscomb Academy, and Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex, will bring together over 800 athletes and Unified Partners from various corners of the state.

The Opening Ceremonies are scheduled to take place at Allen Arena Friday evening and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will deliver an inspiring speech to uplift the spirits of the athletes.

The athletes will compete in six different Special Olympics sports: Bocce, Powerlifting, Aquatics, Tennis, Track & Field, and Volleyball. The competitions will kick off Saturday morning, but the fun got underway on Friday.

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run set the stage for the State Summer Games, symbolizing unity and support from law enforcement agencies across Tennessee.

Officers ran with the torch from 1st Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville to the Lipscomb University campus, where athletes cheered them on.

This collaborative effort included departments such as the Metro Nashville Police Department, Brentwood Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sumner County Sheriff's Office, Knoxville Police Department, Memphis Police Department, Tennessee Department of Correction, Davidson County Sheriff's Office, TVA Inspector General's Office, Manchester Police Department, Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, Vanderbilt Campus Police, and many others.

Special Olympics Tennessee spokesperson Justin Bradford said the games wouldn't be possible without the volunteers. They assist with setup, check-in, monitoring competitions, and meal distribution.

“We have over 1,000 volunteers that have come on campus whether that’s managing sports, athletic events, or checking people in. There’s no way could do it without them," Bradford said.

Volunteers also spent Friday setting up all the facilities to host the games. Preparing the fields, setting up the stages, and tens.

Cynthia Durdin was excited to give back. "It gives me a whole new appreciation for when you show up somewhere and everything is already set up. It doesn't magically happen. It's important to give back. Also, make sure these kids have fun." Durdin said.

The public is invited to come out and cheer on the athletes. Here's more information.