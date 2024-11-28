Spring Hill restaurant delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Thanksgiving fast approaches, no one should have to spend the holiday alone or without a special meal.

That's why the Grecian Family Restaurant in Spring Hill is delivering a classic Thanksgiving meal to 1,200 homes for free for the 7th year in a row.

"We know a lot of people who've had sicknesses or family members that have passed away and they're by themselves," said owner Frank Georgalos. "Even one little Thanksgiving dinner will make them happy, it makes us happy too. We've made a difference somewhere."

His wife, Sasa, says she hopes this sends a message about the importance of giving.

"I want to tell them...happy Thanksgiving, I hope you enjoy," she said. "And if next year you're in a better place, do the same to somebody else."

The couple says the community has also looked out for them. Just last year, while Frank recovered from heart surgery, customers raised money for the family.

Continuing the tradition another year, they found volunteers, accepted donations, and cooked 100 turkeys since Sunday to ensure a true Thanksgiving meal for those they consider family.

If you need a meal or want to contribute, you can call the Grecian Family Restaurant or drop by at their store located in the 2000 block of Wall Street.

Here's a list of other Thanksgiving meal events or giveaways in Middle Tennessee on November 28:



Donelson Cafe on Donelson Pike is providing a free meal, dine-in or pick-up

Life Song Family Church in Lewisburg is delivering meals

Do you have a Thanksgiving meal event or giveaway not shown on the list above? Let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com.