Springfield buys new barriers to keep citywide events safe

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Springfield invested $250,000 in new barriers meant to keep people safe during community events.

That's according to Springfield police.

The barriers line the roadway during events like Freedom Fest or the city's monthly 1st Fridays event.

City leaders say the decision to invest in the barriers happened around the time of a national tragedy — when a man in a pickup truck drove into a crowd in New Orleans and killed 10 people.

"We're trying to prevent that from ever happening here," explained Madison Burnett, the assistant police chief in Springfield, as he set up the barriers for 1st Friday.

"It's a shame that society has come to using that, but it's a great idea," said Mark Lewis, a father attending the event. "I think they got out ahead of it and put those in place, and I commend them for that."

Burnett says he approves of the decision if it means a safer community.

"That's why I became a police officer. To help people...so if this helps them, I'm all about it," concluded Burnett.

