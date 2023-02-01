Stabbing death of successful short-term rental business owner remains unsolved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A short-term rental business owner was stabbed and killed, and no arrests have been made.

Jamal Moore had a bright future, but it was taken too soon, his family said.

"There’s this empty feeling on the inside of me, and I just feel like my whole world shattered when I got the news. It’s been hard for me to process the information," his cousin Crystal Parker said.

Jamal was like a brother to her, she said.

"He was always a giver, he loved everybody that he met. He always made sure that he helped you in any way that you could," Parker said.

Crystal Parker Jamal Moore



On Saturday afternoon, a random person spotted Jamal's body in a grassy area by a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue near Tom Joy Park. Officers reported he was stabbed to death.

Shortly after, police responded to the scene, and they received a second call a couple of miles away. An SUV that's connected to the case was ditched in the parking lot at a self-storage facility in the 1200 block of Gallatin Avenue. It appeared to have blood on it according to police.

"It’s hard because he was so loving. So, it’s hard for me to think that someone would want to do that to him," Parker said.

Jamal's friend, Victoria Orr, said he had short-term rentals in North Carolina and Nashville. He stayed on Cherokee Avenue when he was in town. She will miss his humor.

"He was everything, as soon as you met him — you loved him," Orr said.

Now, Crystal and Victoria want the killer caught quickly so they can get answers.

"We just want closure on the situation, we just want to know what happened," Parker said

A Metro Nashville Police Department surveillance camera has been placed in the neighborhood. If you know who killed Jamal, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

To help the family during this time, they have a Go Fund Me.