Stabbing suspect in double murder sentenced to prison in other case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a triple stabbing that left two dead just before Christmas.

Michael Mosley is charged with double murder in the high-profile case that finally goes to trial next month. He claims self-defense, but now we've learned Mosley was just convicted in another case involving a brutal attack — one that highlights a very violent history.

The evidence in that trial revealed more about Mosley just weeks before he stands trial for the double murder.

Mosley is accused of stabbing Paul Trapeni III and Clay Beathard to death and injuring A.J. Bethurum outside the Dogwood Bar in Nashville in December of 2019.

Prosecutors say the attack was entirely unjustified.

"There is absolutely nothing that Clay Beathard, Paul Trapeni and A.J. did to bring this on themselves," said assistant District Attorney Jan Norman at a hearing last year.

In a letter to NewsChannel 5, Mosley wrote he acted in self-defense and, "I feel as though I've already been convicted by the way I was portrayed."

He'll get his day in court.

But Mosley did just have one in another case.

The key evidence at a trial last month was dramatic security video showing him go after a woman — with whom he knew and had a grievance — in a Nashville Walmart.

After stalking her, he attacks, knocking Mollie Baker to the floor, beating her and police say stabbing her in the eye with a key.

"Somebody just hit me in the eye so I lost my sight. I was covering and he started throwing me and kicking me," said Baker last year.

At trial, Mosley was convicted of criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault.

At sentencing, the judge expressed concern over jailhouse phone calls played by the prosecution of Mosley saying:

"... yeah, like how are you going to tell me I criminally attempted to commit aggravated assault when I didn't attempt to do nothing.



I did what I did, it's on video.



I beat this b----- up."

The judge sentenced Mosley to 12 years in prison.

The court also took note that Mosley now has seven prior felony convictions from theft to robbery to assault.

And it's a good bet prosecutors will try to include that violent history as part of the case against Mosely at the double murder trial.

The key evidence in that double murder trial will also be surveillance video that shows much of what happened that night outside the Dogwood Bar.

That trail is set to begin the second week in November.