Staffing shortage creates long lines, prompts closures at emissions testing centers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A staffing shortage at emissions testing centers has created long lines for drivers and even prompted at least one location to close.

Staffing issues forced the vehicle inspection center in Brentwood to close. Operators posted a sign on the window, telling drivers to go to another location. As a result, long lines have been reported at the location in Cool Springs.

The emissions place in Brentwood is closed due to staffing shortages. It’s leading to longer lines in cool springs. In Rutherford Count, a man said it took him 6 hours to get through emissions yesterday. In counties excluding Davidson, emissions is going away in 2022 @nc5 pic.twitter.com/U6NAwVIwzl — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) September 22, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) released a statement, saying in part: "TDEC is aware of reports of extended wait times at some vehicle emissions testing stations in Middle Tennessee. The issue as reported to the Department by Opus is related to staffing."

As of Jan. 14, 2022, emissions testing will no longer be required in Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties. However, Davidson County will continue its testing program.

The state announced the update back in August, saying it comes after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved a revision to the state’s air quality plan.

If you live in a county where emissions testing is ending, and you need to renew your registration before Jan. 13, 2022, you will still be required to get the vehicle emissions test. If you need to register after Jan. 13, 2022, you will not have to undergo emissions testing.