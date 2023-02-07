State bill placing limits on number of city council members heads to committee vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some state and local officials are pushing back against a state bill that would cut the Metro Council in half.

It is just one of many things happening at the state level that would have implications here in Nashville.

Happening Tuesday, different leaders will be holding a press conference right after a vote on the bill. It bans any metro government statewide from having more than 20 council members. Nashville is the only one that meets that qualification.

The bill that would cut Metro Council in half will be up for a vote at 1:30 p.m. in the House Local Government Committee. The press conference will follow.

One senator is calling these actions a hostile takeover of Nashville. Critics call this an effort to punish city leaders, whereas Republicans, who filed the bill, are saying this is to help the city.

If you remember, Metro Council blocked the Republican National Convention from coming to town. Since then, those who will be speaking at the press conference are pointing out a variety of legislation directly impacting Nashville.

Examples include bills to change a portion of Rep. John Lewis Way to President Donald Trump Boulevard and a bill that would get rid of the funding district paying down the debt from building the Music City Center.

