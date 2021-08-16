State investigation says former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's former top vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus said she was sent a muzzle one week before she was fired from her position. However, according to an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the package was sent to her from an Amazon account in her name.

The case investigation finding was first reported by Axios. The state said the case was closed on Monday.

According to state documents, Amazon was subpoenaed to release information on who sent the package. The subpoena found two accounts in Fiscus' name, one she shared with investigators and another account used to purchase the muzzle.

“Based on the information provided to us by Amazon via subpoena, and on information derived from interviews, there is no evidence to indicate that the dog muzzle was intended to threaten Dr. Fiscus. The results of this investigation indicate that purchases from both Amazon accounts were charged to the same American Express credit card in the name of Dr. Michelle D. Fiscus," the report says.

According to the report, the second account was created in March of 2021.

Click here to read the full report

Fiscus rejected the findings, saying she asked Homeland Security to investigate the package and was made aware of the report on Monday afternoon. She sent NewsChannel 5 the following statement in response to the report:

I was just made aware of the report from Homeland Security today when it was shared with me by Axios Nashville. I had requested that Homeland Security obtain a subpoena as Amazon refused to release details of the account that ordered the muzzle that was delivered to my office on July 3, 2021. We have now learned that a second Amazon account had been established under my name using what appears to be a temporary phone, possibly in Washington state. I have asked Homeland Security for the unredacted report so that I can investigate further and am awaiting their response.

Fiscus was fired from the Tennessee Department of Health in July after facing scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over her department's outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19. Fiscus said she was fired to appease lawmakers.