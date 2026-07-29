Hopkinsville man charged with murder after body found in Little River

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — A Hopkinsville man has been charged with murder after a Bowling Green man was found shot to death in the Little River near West Side Park.

Hopkinsville police said investigators charged 44-year-old Terrance Christian with the murder of 34-year-old Clifford Barber.

Officers responded around 6:16 a.m. Tuesday after someone exercising near the Hopkinsville Rail Trail spotted a body floating in the river and reported it to police.

Police said Barber had suffered gunshot wounds to his torso.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted in Louisville.

Police have not released additional information.