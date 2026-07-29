Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
45  WX Alerts
NewsStateKentuckyChristian County

Actions

Hopkinsville man charged with murder after body found in Little River

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — A Hopkinsville man has been charged with murder after a Bowling Green man was found shot to death in the Little River near West Side Park.

Hopkinsville police said investigators charged 44-year-old Terrance Christian with the murder of 34-year-old Clifford Barber.

Officers responded around 6:16 a.m. Tuesday after someone exercising near the Hopkinsville Rail Trail spotted a body floating in the river and reported it to police.

Police said Barber had suffered gunshot wounds to his torso.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted in Louisville.

Police have not released additional information.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Tenn. seniors make a splash on a giant slip-and-slide

A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Carrie Sharp

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.